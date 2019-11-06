Bengals now calling A.J. Green day-to-day

It didn’t take long for Bengals head coach Zac Taylor to revise his expectation that wide receiver A.J. Green would play against the Ravens this weekend.

Taylor said during a Wednesday media session that Green would make his first appearance of the 2019 season and that he was set for a full practice session, but the team wound up taking the field without the veteran. After the session, Taylor explained that the veteran’s ankle wasn’t feeling right after a pre-practice walkthrough.

“He came out after the walkthrough, got some treatment, didn’t feel great. We held him out of practice,” Taylor said, via John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “So now, it will be day-by-day. . . . We felt good about the progress he was making. That’s why I said what I said. I didn’t feel like we could practice today. We’ll get through tonight and see where it’s at.”

Wednesday’s developments don’t mean Green will miss another game, but anything other than a full practice session on Thursday may push his return from possible to unlikely in Week 10.