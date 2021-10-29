Bengals look much, much better than Jets on final injury report
A look at the final injury report for Bengals vs. Jets.
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano explains why he's picking the Cincinnati Bengals over the Jets this week especially with Corey Davis doubtful to play.
LB C.J. Mosley headlines the Jets' list of questionable players before Sunday's matchup with the Bengals.
The Bengals duo is tops in the NFL already.
Joe Burrow's full-season numbers? Outstanding.
The Bengals have gotten off to their best start in years, sliding into first place in the AFC North with last week’s 41-17 victory over the Ravens. Cincinnati put up 520 yards of offense in the contest, averaging 8.3 yards per play. And Cincinnati’s defense effectively contained Lamar Jackson. While he led Baltimore with 88 [more]
It will be the Mike White show when the Jets play the Bengals on Sunday, and he's ready to roll in his first NFL start.