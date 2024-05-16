Bengals will not play on Christmas day Netflix broadcast

The Cincinnati Bengals weren’t chosen to play in one of the two Christmas Day games this season that will now be broadcast only on Netflix.

Two AFC North teams got slotted into those games instead of them. The Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans hosting the Baltimore Ravens will be the two games shown that Wednesday.

Bengals fans might be happy to hear that they won’t have to be a Netflix subscriber to watch their favorite team play in Week 17, and the Bengals are likely glad not to have such a short turnaround from the Week 16 game.

So late in the season, the Christmas game could be very important in terms of making the playoffs, or playoff seeding which many of those teams will be in the conversation for.

On the full Bengals schedule release, the Bengals play three games in a 10-day stretch late in the season and have five primetime games.

Netflix’s Christmas-Day schedule: 🎄Ravens at Texans

🎄Chiefs at Steelers pic.twitter.com/rrK5HGIGk0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 15, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire