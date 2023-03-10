Bengals get no compensatory draft picks in 2023 NFL draft

The Cincinnati Bengals have moved far away from their past reliance on the compensatory pick process during the Zac Taylor era.

Yet that past reliance still helps them chart highly among teams with the most compensatory picks.

Late this week, the NFL announced the compensatory picks awarded to teams and finalized the draft order. The Bengals, as expected, were awarded zero extra picks.

That’s something sure to change this time next year when the NFL announces comp picks again. The Bengals have a huge list of important free agents they could lose this year, headlined by Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Germaine Pratt and Hayden Hurst. All could potentially factor into the compensatory pick process next offseason.

For now, the Bengals get zero extra picks, keeping them at seven in this year’s draft and still remaining high up the list of teams receiving these extra picks:

Teams w/ most player comp picks over the last 30 years (does not include HC/GM hire comps): Ravens 55

Cowboys 52

Packers 49

Patriots 48

Rams 47

49ers 39

Eagles 37

Bengals 35

Steelers 35

Titans 33 — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) March 9, 2023

