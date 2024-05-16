Bengals NFL schedule release video (subtly) jabs Patrick Mahomes, features kid athletes

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes embrace following their game on Dec. 4, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Hide your pizza rolls and your pee-wee footballs. The Cincinnati Bengals' schedule for the 2024 season is officially here, and a cast of fun-sized footballers has helped seal the deal in this newly-released video.

In what has become a league-wide tradition to reveal the 17-game slate, the Bengals premiered their schedule release video on X (formerly known as Twitter) Wednesday night. The video features a crew of young athletes playing a game against a tribe of Bengals mascots in the team's official indoor practice facility.

Plenty of kid-friendly special effects make their way into the mascot football game, including a tackle made with an electric guitar and a couple plays cut short thanks to the use of a magic portal and a lasso. Throughout the video, NFL fans might spot a couple semi-subtle jabs at opposing teams (did you spot the Kermit the Frog cameo right ahead of the baby-Bengals' week 2 standoff against the Chiefs?).

Most importantly, the video concludes with a PSA that no kids were harmed in the making of this much-anticipated schedule release.

Here is the 2024 Cincinnati Bengals NFL schedule

Week 1: Bengals vs. New England Patriots 1 p.m. ET

Week 2: Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 3: Bengals vs. Washington Commanders 8 p.m. ET | *Monday Night Football on ESPN

Week 4: Bengals at Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. ET

Week 5: Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. ET

Week 6: Bengals at New York Giants 8 p.m. ET | *Sunday Night Football on NBC

Week 7: Bengals at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. ET

Week 8: Bengals vs. Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 9: Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders 1 p.m. ET

Week 10: Bengals at Baltimore Ravens 8 p.m. ET | *Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime

Week 11: Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers 4 p.m. ET

Week 12: Bye week

Week 13: Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: Bengals at Dallas Cowboys 8 p.m. ET | *Monday Night Football on ESPN

Week 15: Bengals at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. ET

Week 16: Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns | *Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime

Week 17: Bengals vs. Denver Broncos

Week 18: Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

The final two weeks of the season don't have game times because the NFL reserves the right to flex games into primetime spots based on playoff scenarios.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Watch: Bengals schedule release video (subtly) jabs Patrick Mahomes