Bengals NFL draft prospect meetings tracker from scouting combine

Like every year, the Cincinnati Bengals have been very active at the scouting combine.

While a team meeting with droves of prospects — even at positions they don’t need — isn’t anything new, it’s still fun to step back and get a look at which prospects the team got some time with in Indianapolis.

So far the Bengals have met with the expected positions, putting a clear emphasis on things like defensive line and cornerback. That will expand as the week continues and certainly loop in offensive line, tight end and other spots.

Here’s a look at confined meetings for the Bengals, which we’ll update as more info becomes available.

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Miss St cornerback Emmanuel Forbes and Utah CB Clark Phillips both spoke this at the #NFLCombine. Forbes met with #Bengals HC Zac Taylor and Lou Anarumo, calling Anarumo “direct and to the point.” Phillips has not but plans to. Calls their defense “one he easily fits into.” pic.twitter.com/gwFhArjdnk — Mohammad Ahmad (@MohammadAhmadTV) March 2, 2023

Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Linebacker Ivan Pace, Jr. says he’s met with the Bengals and he’d love the opportunity to stay close to home though he admits he grew up a Cowboys fan. pic.twitter.com/SnCmmEGarL — Michelle Alfini (@MichelleAlf) March 1, 2023

Clark Phillips, DB, Utah

Utah DB Clark Phillips has met with the Bengals . He says he wants to bring consistency and leadership to an NFL Lockeroom. — Malik Wright (@Wrightreportt) March 2, 2023

Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia

Story continues

Georgia Edge Nolan Smith met with the Cincinnati Bengals — Malik Wright (@Wrightreportt) March 1, 2023

Gervon Dexter, DL, Florida

Gervon Dexter has met with the Bengals — Malik Wright (@Wrightreportt) March 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire