Bengals NFL Draft grades: McKinnley Jackson, IDL, Texas A&M

The Cincinatti Bengals choose to double dip to help out the interior of their defense. After selecting Kris Jenkins earlier in the draft Cincinnati swings right back in the third round and picks up Texas A&M defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson.

With veterans B.J. Hill and Sheldon Rankins locked in as the teams’ starters moving into the 2024 season, it’s difficult to project Jackson seeing a ton of playing time except as a rotational interior pass rusher. McKinnley and Jenkins will have ample opportunity to develop as potentially the starting duo for the following season should they impress in limited glimpses.

There is clearly plenty of talent that Jackson possesses but it has come and gone in streaks during his career at Texas A&M. If Jackson can pounce on his highs, he could be a steal this late into the third round as a potential primary interior rusher.

Grade: B-

