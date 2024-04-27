Bengals NFL Draft grades: Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan 49th overall

The Cincinnati Bengals add some more beef to their line once again but this time on the defensive side of the ball with the selection of another legacy prospect in Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins 49th overall.

Jenkins projects as a potential Day One starter opposite of Sheldon Rankins along an already talented Cincinnati defensive line. Though potentially in a camp battle with veteran B.J. Hill, Jenkins has enough talent to win out or, at the very least, produce as a rotational piece.

Big, strong, refined, and productive, Jenkins has all the tools you could ask for as a starter at the next level along with his NFL bloodlines. Expect for Jenkins to be productive early on and eventually take over as the starter.

Grade: B+

