Bengals NFL Draft grades: Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama 80th overall

The Cincinnati Bengals faced the offseason with the possibility of losing two of their top three receivers to free agency, while they were able to retain one of them it may not be for the long term. The Bengals cleared a bit of depth anxiety with the selection of Alabama receiver Jermain Burton in the third round.

Burton projects as a potential starter as the third receiver in a talented Cincinnati offense that includes Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Burton will need to battle it out with veteran Trenton Irwin to see snaps as the third receiver, but given Irwin is a more natural fit in the slot role it might be a tall mountain to climb for the rookie.

With sticky hands, explosive ability, and proven production, Burton has all the tools needed to develop into a excellent number two receiver in the NFL. There are inherent off the field concerns with Burton, but if he keeps those in check this could be terrific value for the Bengals.

Grade: A

