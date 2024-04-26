Bengals NFL Draft grade: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia 18th overall

The Cincinnati Bengals came into this draft hoping to sure up an offensive line that needs to protect Joe Burrow and they landed perhaps the most talented lineman in the class with Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims.

Mims projects as a developmental depth player behind Trent Brown and Orlando Brown. Having only played a handful of games in college Mims needs to develop a little more before being thrusted out on the starting roster.

Possessing a massive frame, elite length, unreal athleticism, and just being a rare specimen as an offensive lineman, Mims could end up being the homerun of the draft and should take over on either side for the long term once he develops.

Grade: B

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire