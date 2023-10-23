Bengals news: Trade targets at the deadline, 2024 NFL mock draft and more

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t have a good time on Sunday while sitting out with a bye due to other happenings in the AFC North.

Every other team in the division picked up a win while the Bengals were on bye, including the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers picking up some controversial calls via officials late in their respective contests.

Even so, the break gave names like Joe Burrow some time to rest up and it gave us a chance to run down some of the team’s best possible trade targets at the upcoming deadline.

Here’s a look at the must-know Bengals news, notes and quotes for October 23.

