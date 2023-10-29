Bengals news: Trade deadline targets, rookie to injured reserve and more

Before the Cincinnati Bengals kicked off against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8, plenty of notable happenings unfolded.

Some of it had to do with the trade deadline, with one expert suggesting going after Chase Young and another look at the running backs on the market.

Running backs came up, of course, because the team had to shift a promising rookie to injured reserve before that game in San Francisco.

Plus, the 49ers received some notable injury news before kickoff, too to keep things interesting, both during a slow news day and for the game itself.

Here’s a look at the must-know Bengals news, notes and quotes for October 29.

Trade deadline RB targets

We ran down a list of running backs the Bengals could look to trade for over the next few days. The position was already a need before Chase Brown went to injured reserve, so it became an even bigger deal once the actual depth took a hit.

Chase Brown to IR

The rookie will now miss at least the next four games before he’s eligible to return. This is a product of a hamstring injury suffered on Thursday that saw him leaving the practice fields on a cart.

New mock draft

Draft season never sleeps and for those who have tuned it out, this one is a fun mock because the Bengals get a prospect with a stellar nickname who just so happens to play a major position of need.

Chase Young trade idea

Here’s another outlet saying the Bengals should make a play for Washington Commanders edge rusher Chase Young. He’d be a half-season rental, but it’s pretty hard to argue against the value he would bring to the defense.

49ers injury news

The big-ticket item over the weekend was the revelation that 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy would be able to play despite going into concussion protocol on the Wednesday before the game.

Zac Taylor doesn't want to hear Tee Higgins criticism

Like anyone else, Bengals coach Zac Taylor has heard the criticism of Higgins. But he explains why the star wideout deserves some slack, if not credit for how things have gone.

Holiday fun

