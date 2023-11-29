Bengals news: Tee Higgins optimism, playoff outlook and more

The Cincinnati Bengals had an off day Tuesday before a Week 13 showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a Monday night.

But that didn’t stop the news. In fact, with those Jaguars suffering injuries, draft orders to look at, playoff pictures to look at and notable comments from players around the team, it was actually one of the busier days in recent memory.

Also keep in mind that Joe Burrow had surgery earlier this week that was announced as successful and is expected to return to the team on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the must-know Bengals news, notes and quotes for November 29.

Playoff outlook -- Bengals Wire

The Bengals are way out of the picture in the AFC, at least for now. But it’s worth pointing out that they play in the conference in five out of the last six and a few notable losses for teams above them could still make things interesting.

Jags suffer key injury -- Bengals Wire

The Jaguars lost a starting offensive lineman, which could have a huge impact on next week’s game — Trey Hendrickson should be getting plenty of snaps against a backup.

Tee Higgins optimism -- Bengals Wire

Based on comments from coaches, it sounds like the Bengals hope to have Tee Higgins back on the field for the first time in a while against the Jaguars.

DJ Reader's words aim to guide Bengals through tough times -- Bengals Wire

DJ Reader with some wise words for his locker room as the team continues to fight through the loss of Burrow.

Brian Callahan wants Bengals to be in position to have chance in messy AFC -- Bengals Wire

As mentioned, the AFC is pretty interesting right now with so many teams bunched in the middle. Many of them play each other. If the Bengals can turn things around and start winning again, who knows?

Paul Brown Coaching Award -- Bengals.com

The winner of the Paul Brown Coaching Award this year is Tom Grippa of Milford High School.

Willie Anderson to the semifinals again -- Bengals.com

Bengals Ring of Honor member and Hall of Fame snub Willie Anderson is once again through to the semifinals.

