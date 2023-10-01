Bengals news: Tanner Hudson’s chance, Titans trash talk, Chiefs rivalry and more

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday and with that comes a ton of news headlines and notes.

In that game, onlookers get a fun reunion matchup for Ja’Marr Chase, a re-examination of that epic, viral anti-Tennessee rant from Ted Karras and other key nuggets surrounding the AFC matchup.

Besides that, we’ve got a little new Chiefs drama and some interesting notes about Dax Hill, Tee Higgins and even AJ McCarron.

Here’s a look at Bengals news and notes as the calendar turns to October and the Bengals really start to get into a key stretch of the season, bye week included.

Tanner Hudson gets his chance -- Bengals Wire

The Bengals have called up Tanner Hudson from the practice squad for the second game in a row. He flashed against the Rams and had at least one notable big mistake too. But he’s the immediate No. 1 pass-catcher at the spot with Irv Smith Jr. out.

Reasons for concern vs. Titans -- Bengals Wire

There are a few major things that should concern the Bengals going into the Week 4 showdown with the Titans, so we took a closer look at all of those.

Ted Karras' Titans rant revisited -- Bengals Wire

As Bengals fans surely remember, center Ted Karras went on a huge rant against the Titans last year. Fast forward to now, he’s not regretting it — and looks forward to the rematch.

Chris Jones talks Bengals vs. Titans -- Bengals Wire

Here goes the Bengals vs. Chiefs talk again. This time, it’s Chris Jones, Chiefs defensive star, going on a podcast and bringing up the fact he couldn’t stand something that Joe Burrow did.

Ja'Marr Chase's special reunion -- Bengals Wire

Sunday, Chase will line up against a Titans player who has been a big factor in his life since high school.

Ja'Marr Chase's chance at history -- Bengals Wire

Chase can become one of the fastest in NFL history to accomplish something on Sunday — so long as he catches 10 passes.

Bengals teammates love Dax Hill's breakout -- Bengals Wire

New starting safety Dax Hill has been a breakout for the defense so far, which is a huge boon for the team’s long-term outlook. Hill’s teammates, though? Not surprised.

Struggles continue for Brad Robbins -- Cincy Jungle

Things aren’t going great for rookie punter Brad Robbins, especially compared to the rest of the NFL.

Bengals mailbag -- The Athletic

Another insightful mailbag from Paul Dehner Jr., especially on the topic of the tight end problem for the offense: “The idea that anyone can play tight end in this offense and collect 450 yards with four touchdowns looks foolish in the early going. At some point, you’ll rely on the tight end to make a play or two for you. Smith hasn’t. Tanner Hudson made a few on Monday but also made a few critical errors that proved costly. If a move were to be made at the trade deadline, this would be the glaring position worth targeting.”

A big one for Tee Higgins -- Bengals.com

This is a big one for Tee Higgins because of the family ties in the area: “This one is a little special to me. A lot of family and friends coming to the game. It’d be good to put on a good performance for my people.”

AJ McCarron thrilled to be back -- Bengals.com

AJ McCarron, a fan favorite, is back in town and has seen the stunning changes since the last time he was here.

“Anytime you get a chance to play in the league is fun and a blessing,” said McCarron, 33, coming off a stint in the XFL after not being in the NFL since 2021. “But to come back to this organization, where it all started for me is special. Not only for me, but my family.”

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire