Bengals news: Surprise name on injury report, T.J. Houshmandzadeh speaks and more

As the Cincinnati Bengals make final preparations for a possible season-saving effort against the Arizona Cardinals, the news just keeps rolling in like a tidal wave.

Entering the weekend, the final Bengals vs. Cardinals injury report went live and it featured a surprise new name on the sheet for Cincinnati — making it four starters who are questionable for the game as of this writing.

Add in some interesting news items featuring T.J. Houshmandzadeh and even C.J. Stroud amid normal game prep and this is one of the juicer weekend slates of news in a while.

Here are the must-know Bengals news, notes and quotes for October 7.

New name on the injury report -- Bengals Wire

Link

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson joined the final injury report on Friday, making it four starters who are 50-50 to play. Three of the four are defenders, which is bad news for a unit that might need to carry the weight if Joe Burrow isn’t right.

Bengals-Cardinals live stream -- Bengals Wire

Link

A quick look at the broadcast and streaming info for the game — which is, keep in mind, a late-afternoon kickoff out west.

NFL Week 5 best bets: One wager to make for every team -- Bengals Wire

Link

The best bets to make on every NFL team this weekend, including a risky gambit that is throwing some faith behind Burrow.

C.J. Stroud comments on Joe Burrow -- Bengals Wire

Link

This one is really cool — C.J. Stroud, breakout rookie quarterback for the Texans, talks about his link ups with Joe Burrow over the summer.

T.J. Houshmandzadeh points the finger -- Bengals Wire

Link

Making a media appearance, Housh says one man and one man only will get all of the blame by season’s end if the Bengals don’t turn this this around. And it’s not hard to guess who.

Huge Dax Hill praise -- Bengals.com

Link

Veteran safety Nick Scott is one of many impressed with how Dax Hill has stepped into a starting role: “That’s why he’s a first-round pick. Everyone can see the upside. He’s always around the ball. Getting balls out when he’s in man coverage, which is really special as a safety that can cover like a corner. When he’s on his Ps and Qs, he’s one the best players on the field.”

Zac Taylor on why he doesn't mind Chase speaking out -- Bengals.com

Link

Ja’Marr Chase got called into Zac Taylor’s office this week — for a compliment after head-turning comments to the media. Friday, Taylor explained why he doesn’t mind these things from Chase.

“He works as hard as anybody, which when you work as hard as anybody, you’re allowed to have some confidence and talk like that,” Taylor said. “I’ve got problems with people that don’t work hard. And then if you say things that are maybe on the fringe, on the line a little bit, you don’t put in the work, you’re not doing all the things Ja’Marr does. When he combines that with confidence that makes him the type of player he is, that gives him the edge he’s got. I love that about him.

Former Bengals K thriving in Philly -- NBC Sports

Link

Remember Jake Elliott? Of course Bengals fans do. Here’s a fun piece on how his long journey has played out so far.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire