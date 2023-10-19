Bengals news: Ryan Shazier on Bengals, Alex Cappa and DJ Turner massive showings

The Cincinnati Bengals sit smack in the middle of a bye week with not a lot going on as of this writing.

Still, it’s an interesting time for the bye week — and not just because it allows guys like Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins to get healthier.

Six games into the season and with a 3-3 record, there’s plenty to look back on and review from the season so far. But there’s plenty to look ahead at too given the presence of the trade deadline coming up soon.

Here’s a look at the must-know Bengals news, notes and quotes for October 19.

Ryan Shazier wanted no part of Bengals -- Bengals Wire

It turns out former Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier didn’t want the Bengals to draft him…before becoming one of the biggest possible rivals against Cincinnati.

Alex Cappa the monster -- Bengals Wire

After a slow start to the season, Cappa just had a massive showing over his last two games, posting a downright jaw-dropping perfect stat in the process.

DJ Turner's breakout -- Bengals Wire

How good is DJ Turner so far at corner? How solid does the future of this young secondary look? Turner just so happens to lead all rookies in the league in a certain stat.

Ja'Marr Chase's hilarious moment -- Bengals Wire

We’re only just now seeing footage of a fantastic moment from Ja’Marr Chase caught by cameras while he was mic’d up against the Seahawks.

Stock report at bye week -- Bengals Wire

Tee Higgins is one of our notable stock fallers as we run down the roster and take a stock report of where things stand while the Bengals rest on the bye.

Lou Anarumo on Germaine Pratt-Joseph Ossai problem -- Bengals Wire

Remember that super unfortunate clip of Germaine Pratt yelling at Joseph Ossai after the AFC title game last year? Lou Anarumo just talked about it in an interview and it’s seriously worth a watch.

Bengals fan of the year -- Fox 19

A Bengals fan of the year has been crowned and it’s a face many will recognize.

Bengals breaking 0-2 curse again? -- Yahoo Sports

We’ve been adamant the Bengals can shove aside that little piece of unfortunate history that is the 0-2 start yet again. One analyst agrees.

How to fix the offense -- The Athletic

Paul Dehner Jr. with an excellent deep dive on the issues plaguing the offense…and how to fix them. One of the most telling excerpts: “More 10 personnel with Trenton Irwin, promotion of Tanner Hudson at tight end and finding a new answer at passing-game running back would increase the amount of trustworthy targets at Burrow’s disposal.”

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire