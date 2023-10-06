Bengals news: Joe Burrow’s message to locker room, La’el Collins latest

The Cincinnati Bengals had some more interesting news developments in the middle of the week before the game against the Arizona Cardinals.

While the injury report saw Orlando Brown Jr. get back to action, it also added veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.

On top of that, we’ve got an interesting development between Ja’Marr Chase and Zac Taylor, Tyler Boyd talking about taking on new roles if Tee Higgins misses time and the contents and reaction of Joe Burrow issuing a message to his locker room.

There’s even some analysis worth looking at too when it comes to why things are going so wrong for the Bengals — and what might happen in the 2024 draft if they do.

Here are the must-know Bengals news, notes and quotes for October 5.

Joe Burrow sets the tone -- Bengals Wire

It’s well known that Burrow doesn’t do the whole speech thing often. But he did after the loss to the Titans — and now we know a little bit about it and how teammates reacted.

Tyler Boyd ready for role change if Tee Higgins is out -- Bengals Wire

Tyler Boyd has played on the boundary for the Bengals in the past and could do so again in Arizona if Tee Higgins misses the game.

Big names on the latest injury report -- Bengals Wire

Yesterday, Orlando Brown Jr. was a new arrival on the injury report, but that got an update on Thursday. The same day, Chidobe Awuzie popped up on the report at an already-thin position.

Ja'Marr Chase called to Zac Taylor's office -- Bengals Wire

It turns out Ja’Marr Chase actually got called to Zac Taylor’s office early this week concerning his “always open” comments. But it’s not exactly what you might think.

La'el Collins update -- Bengals Wire

La’el Collins was a surprising cut by the Bengals last month and now he’s back and medically cleared, ready to take visits with teams as a free agent.

Bengals vs. Cardinals ref assignment -- Bengals Wire

Here’s the crew about to call Bengals vs. Cardinals over the weekend and some important stats to know when it comes to flags thrown, etc.

Could tanking in 2023 be a good thing? -- Bengals Wire

One writeup suggests there are some pretty interesting models for the Bengals to follow when it comes to contenders who had terrible seasons in the midst of their championship window. The summary is, landing a top-10 pick in the 2024 draft to add to this current Bengals roster would be…pretty nice.

Bengals struggling with the basics -- Cincinnati Enquirer

What was once a team that didn’t have many issues with penalties and tackling is anything but through four games this season.

Cardinals debut new unis vs. Bengals -- Cardinals

The Bengals have been top dog in the jersey game lately. Alternate helmets, too. But Sunday, it’s the Cardinals throwing out a new look that will catch the eye.

Bengals' offensive struggles explained and possible fixes -- The Athletic

A nice breakdown and stat deep dive on why the Bengals just can’t get anything going — and it doesn’t have a lot to do with that pesky calf.

