Bengals news: Joe Burrow injury update, Tyler Boyd shades Pickens, Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals wrapped the Ja’Marr Chase injury saga for at least one week by ruling the star wide receiver out for the Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And while that seemed like it would be the only notable news of the day for the team during an otherwise quiet week, an unexpected surprise popped up:

A Joe Burrow injury update.

Said update finally revealed the exact nature of the injury and even provided an estimated return timetable for the franchise quarterback, painting a clearer picture about where things stand for player and team.

Here’s a look at the must-know Bengals news, notes and quotes for December 22.

Joe Burrow update

We now know the exact nature of Burrow’s injury, down to the exact wrist ligmant that had a tear. And the reported update even provided a return timetable, with it even touching on whether Burrow might be able to begin throwing in the spring.

Ja'Marr Chase out

Chase is the only Bengals player listed at all on the final injury report. He’ll miss the game against the Steelers, with reports making it sound like he might miss the team’s next game, too.

Tyler Boyd talks Steelers

Like pretty much anyone, Tyler Boyd sees the drama for George Pickens and the Steelers and had some interesting thoughts that are sure to cause an uproar on social media.

Brian Callahan on Tee Higgins -- Bengals.com

Really fun thoughts from Brian Callahan on prepping for the Steelers while asking Tee Higgins to go it alone without Chase:

“I think Tee still garners quite a bit of respect. So how they played when we just have Ja’Marr or just Tee, I think you see similar things. Tee’s a little bit of a different style. He doesn’t do in the backfield stuff like Ja’Marr does. He can play inside some, but he doesn’t do all the things that Ja’Marr does. So generally not much difference.

“They’re going to try to find their way to double them or cloud them or do those things when they can. We’ll move them or we can move them. But he does scare people. I mean when you see him in pregame, you watch all their scouts on the sideline, all their personnel people, they just stare at him because he’s so big, he’s so fast. So he puts fear in people.”

Tee Higgins and the jellyfish

Tee has just one wish for Christmas… Ep 9 “CincinnaTEE” is narrated by Tee Higgins & is out now: https://t.co/SMvtGoRiMs pic.twitter.com/uR2uwC0GFq — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 21, 2023

