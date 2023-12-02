Bengals news: Joe Burrow gets creative, sensing a new energy and more

The Cincinnati Bengals face a pivotal game on “Monday Night Football” against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

At risk is a 5-7 record with a loss, which would effectively end the season. The Bengals seem to know it too, with some of the biggest headlines this week centering on the type of energy around the team and how coaches have attacked weaknesses.

Plus, we have some more interesting Joe Burrow headlines as the rehabbing quarterback continues to find creative ways to stay involved around the team while pursuing that never-ending improvement.

Here’s a look at the must-know Bengals news, notes and quotes for December 2.

Joe Burrow gets creative

How else can Joe Burrow improve while sitting out after wrist surgery? It turns out there are plenty of ways, as a coach just revealed that the star quarterback has been sitting in on defensive meetings to get the other side’s perspective. Savvy.

A new energy

Ja’Marr Chase is the latest to suggest there’s a new energy around the team right now as it braces for the season-altering showdown with the Jaguars.

Getting healthy

Some really good news for the Bengals on the second injury report of the week, topped off by Tee Higgins being one of several starters to move into “full participant” territory.

Fixing the run defense

Coordinator Lou Anarumo explained how he’s been working with the unit extra to fix some of the surprising issues it has had this year.

Another shot of those jerseys for MNF...

Ringing in December with these icy whites 🥶 pic.twitter.com/fkFShq3n1A — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 1, 2023

