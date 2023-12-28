Bengals news: Joe Burrow ends social media silence, Ja’Marr Chase latest

The Cincinnati Bengals got back to work on the Wednesday before the Week 17 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was a routine day as far as football news around a team goes, with the biggest headline item being an update on Ja’Marr Chase, followed by a few roster moves that signaled the return of a key contributor.

But a sudden social media post by quarterback Joe Burrow was…anything but routine. Burrow broke his silence on the platform formerly known as Twitter for the first time in more than a year to address a non-football topic.

Here’s a look at the must-know Bengals news, notes and quotes for December 28.

Joe Burrow ends social media silence

Joe Burrow’s social media post can be summed up with one word:

Aliens.

Ja'Marr Chase latest

Chase returned to the practice field on Wednesday, but only to rehab. He finished the day as a DNP, so it’s hard to tell if he’ll be able to go on Sunday.

Roster moves

Two roster moves for the Bengals, with one of those seemingly revealing the return of a starting defender this weekend.

Raiders swipe TE

The Bengals lost a practice squad member, with the Raiders swooping in to sign him to their active 53-man roster.

For a third consecutive time...

Willie Anderson was First-Team All-Pro three years in a row with the @Bengals from 2004-06. He is a Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024. pic.twitter.com/aWbBRMPwOJ — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire