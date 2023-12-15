Bengals news: Ja’Marr Chase’s comments, final injury reports and more

The news around the Cincinnati Bengals before their Week 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings was nothing but positive.

After all, the team put out the final injury report on Thursday (ahead of a Saturday game) and Ja’Marr Chase’s name wasn’t even listed, suggesting the early-week concern over his status was unwarranted.

And some comments from around the team seem to make it pretty clear that the Bengals revamping the offense to suit Jake Browning has made life much harder on opposing defenses over the course of the team’s two-game winning streak.

Here’s a look at the must-know Bengals news, notes and quotes for December 15.

Final injury report

It turns out all that concern wasn’t necessary. Ja’Marr Chase isn’t even on the final injury report, meaning he’s good to go despite the ankle issue. In fact, only one Bengals player is listed on the report for the game at all.

New offense causing defenses problems

This one sounds obvious when just looking at the numbers. But it’s interesting to hear a coach talk about how players have even noticed defenses calling out the wrong things pre-snap because they’ve changed so much.

Top free agents

The Bengals have three of the top 50 upcoming free agents for next offseason in a new set of rankings, with one of them even slotting in the top five.

Chase says he's WR1

Chase lit the social media world on fire this week ahead of a showdown with Justin Jefferson by saying he’s the top wide receiver in the NFL.

Leon Hall loves the new DBs -- Bengals.com

Old friend Leon Hall loves the Michigan guys — Dax Hill and DJ Turner — in the secondary: “I think he’s playing really well. I watched him at Michigan and I love that he and (Michigan safety Dax Hill) are here. Great additions. I think (Turner) is doing really well. Especially the last few weeks, he’s made some timely big-time plays for us which turned the momentum in our direction or toward the offense. He’s been fun to watch.”

