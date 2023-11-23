Bengals news: Injury updates before showdown vs. Steelers and more

The Cincinnati Bengals provided some key injury updates during the mid-week stretch before this weekend’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Before the brief holiday break that featured non-Bengals games on Thanksgiving, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided updates on names like Tee Higgins and Sam Hubbard.

Plus, the first injury report of the week went out and Bengals fandom really got introduced to new starting quarterback Jake Browning for the first time, as he had his first official presser in the usual Wednesday slot in place of Joe Burrow.

Here’s a look at the must-know Bengals news, notes and quotes for November 23.

Zac Taylor updates Tee Higgins, Sam Hubbard injuries -- Bengals Wire

From the way Zac Taylor talked about them, it sure sounds like the Bengals could get Sam Hubbard and Tee Higgins back for the game against the Steelers. That would be a huge gain for both sides of the football in the post-Burrow era, to say the least.

Injury report update -- Bengals Wire

For now, at least, the injury report didn’t 100 percent mirror the vibes from Taylor. Hubbard returned to practice but Higgins did not. That doesn’t mean Higgins won’t end up playing, but it’s still notable. Also important is that this was one of the biggest injury reports of the season so far.

Tyler Boyd up for award -- Bengals Wire

Tyler Boyd gets recognized with a leaguewide nomination and he could end up as one of eight finalists for the award.

Power rankings dive -- Bengals Wire

Not that it should come as any surprise, but the Bengals took a nose dive in the latest power rankings, especially after losing Burrow.

Bengals donate 2,000 meals -- Bengals.com

The Bengals teamed up with others to donate thousands of meals for the holidays, the latest effort by the team to get players out doing good in the community.

Burrow at practice again to support teammates -- Bengals.com

Burrow might be out for the year, but he’s still sticking around and helping out in any way he can. Here’s Taylor on that topic: “He’s been around everything he’s supposed to be around. It’s good to have him out there. I think he lifts everybody up and provides value even when he’s not playing.” ….

