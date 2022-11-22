Bengals neutral in power rankings despite win over Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals marched into Pittsburgh and beat the Steelers after a bye week, yet that hasn’t created much upward momentum for them in power rankings.

For example, the latest power rankings from USA Today’s Nate Davis keeps the Bengals firmly at ninth overall:

“9. Bengals (9): Coming off a three-TD performance, is it time to grant RB Samaje Perine a larger role? His 5.9 yards per touch are best among Cincinnati’s RBs.”

The Bengals have now won four of their last five and since starting 0-2, have won six of eight — so it’s understandable if fans expect them to keep climbing, especially with Joe Burrow looking so good without Ja’Marr Chase.

Also, about that running back conversation. While Perine looked great in Pittsburgh, Mixon broke franchise records the week before the bye with five total touchdowns against the Panthers. The team can’t appear to go wrong at the position right now, although Mixon is currently in concussion protocol.

As an aside, it’s pretty hard to complain about a top 10 spot for the Bengals. It will be impossible not to push them even higher if they can pick up wins over the Titans and Chiefs in the coming weeks, anyway.

