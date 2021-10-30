  • Oops!
Bengals near-unanimous pick over Jets in minds of experts

Bill Riccette
·1 min read
The folks in charge of NFL picks for Week 8 have made their voices heard again on the Cincinnati Bengals and are basically all-in on them after their big win over the Ravens.

Over at NFL Pick Watch, nearly every single expert at the site is taking them to move to 6-2 on Sunday against the New York Jets. The biggest surprise here might be that the number of picks for the Bengals is 99 percent and not 100 percent. And yes, there is a unanimous pick this week and that’s the Rams over the Texans.

The Jets are trotting out Mike White this week to start. To be fair, White isn’t the worst quarterback in the world. Regardless, the Bengals, top to bottom, are far better than the Jets.

Even an impressive 81 percent of the picks believe the Bengals will cover the 11.5-point spread, more than the 79 percent taking the Rams -16 against the Texans.

List

Cincinnati Bengals needs at 2021 NFL trade deadline

