Bengals near a top-10 return to power rankings entering Week 16

The Cincinnati Bengals continue to inch closer to a top-10 spot in the weekly NFL power rankings.

Joe Burrow or not, that’s what happens when a team wins three games in a row to remain alive in the playoff race.

That has the attention of those in charge of the rankings, as does the performance of offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, via USA Today’s Nate Davis:

12. Cincinnati Bengals (14): They’re averaging 31.7 points and 418 yards over the past three weeks. OC Brian Callahan should be getting more attention as a 2024 HC candidate.

Jake Browning’s record-setting showing has been remarkable over the last three outings and all involved in the process of revamping the offense deserves that type of praise.

That said, the Bengals will have to overcome the Ja’Marr Chase injury and the season-ending loss of DJ Reader to keep winning, otherwise, their spot in the rankings will start heading back in the other direction.

