Bengals named as team that most helped its quarterback this offseason

It’s no secret that if you have a great quarterback, you want to build around him, and the teams that do that the best are usually among the last teams standing. Look at the quarterbacks who have played in the two most recent Super Bowls: Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

So in that style, CBS Sports recently looked at a few teams that helped their quarterbacks the most during this offseason. Among those teams is the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

You can figure the bulk of the help comes in the form of the additions of La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Ted Karras.

Each player also knows what it takes to block for a talented quarterback. Ted Karras won two Super Bowls while helping protect Tom Brady in New England. Alex Cappa won a ring with Brady during the Buccaneers’ 2020 championship season. La’el Collins blocked for both Tony Romo and Dak Prescott during his run with the Cowboys. Each player should help provide even better protection for Burrow, which should lead to more success for the Bengals.

The Bengals are officially in win-now mode, and a lot of the national media know it and are on board.

The other teams named as helping their quarterbacks the most were the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins.

As far as the three teams named as helping their quarterback the least? The Kansas City Chiefs, the Green Bay Packers and one of Cincinnati’s division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens.

