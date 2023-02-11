Bengals get a new name in a creative 2023 NFL mock draft

The Cincinnati Bengals have a few obvious positional targets in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft right now.

Despite this, it’s always interesting when a new name pops up at one of those positions in a mock draft.

Take the latest effort from NFL.com’s Cynthia Frelund in a mock exercise that sees her first projecting free agents to teams and optimizing for the absolute most wins in the 2023 season before anything else. In that effort, the Bengals stick at No. 28 and take Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison:

“It was very close between corner and offensive line as the spot to address here, with Harrison’s pass-protection abilities changing the math. Harrison allowed just nine pressures on 425 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF.”

Harrison, 6’5″ and 315 pounds, hails from a big program and has plenty of experience, which are the big things the Zac Taylor regime has sought out in draft prospects.

Interestingly, Harrison lined up at left tackle, whereas the Bengals likely want to invest in a right tackle with La’el Collins injured. There’s a chance he could move to the right side or even guard, though, and it’s not totally off the table that someone like Jonah Williams moves around this summer.

Either way, the Bengals getting help in the offensive trenches is a must after the way the depth collapsed in the playoffs with three starters injured.

More Latest News!

Joe Burrow was on receiving end of joke from Kelly Clarkson at NFL Honors Willie Anderson sheds Hall of Fame snub to celebrate Ken Riley Bengals' Mike Brown opens up after Ken Riley makes HoF

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire