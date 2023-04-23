Bengals get new name in 3-round NFL mock draft

In the final days before the 2023 NFL draft, mock drafts keep throwing out new names for the Cincinnati Bengals.

First it was Cam Smith from South Carolina, a cornerback pick for the team in Round 1.

And now it’s Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White, courtesy of Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar:

The Bengals addressed their most obvious need (left tackle) in free agency with the Orlando Brown Jr. contract, and while I could see them going right tackle later in this draft, there’s another sneaky need that should be noted. Cincinnati has estimable edge-rushers in Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard, but there isn’t a lot of depth behind them, and in today’s NFL, you can never have too many pass-rushers. White would fit wonderfully in Lou Anarumo’s defense as a speed-to-power end who can both drop into coverage, and kick inside at times to provide interior pressure.

White is a new name for the Bengals but the idea remains the same — they want another rotational pass-rusher inside with B.J. Hill and/or an edge rusher who can deepen the rotation. Our recent trade-up mock draft had them doing something similar in the first round, too.

The other two picks for the Bengals in this three-round mock:

60. Cincinnati Bengals: Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State

92. Cincinnati Bengals: Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

The Bengals aren’t above going best-player-available despite needs and Robinson would be that sort of pick with the team set to start Dax Hill and Nick Scott at safety.

Achane is a nice instant-starter complementary piece alongside Joe Mixon, provided he stays with the team, too.

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

More Latest News!

Former Bengals QB AJ McCarron shatters XFL records on 6 TD outing Michael Mayer tabbed ideal pick for Bengals in 1st round Don't sleep on Bengals bringing back key remaining free agents

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire