Bengals mum on Ja’Marr Chase updates before starting prep for Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t have much to say about star wideout Ja’Marr Chase over the holiday.

Speaking with reporters before a mini-break, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor waved off questions about Chase with the expected responses.

“We’ll take it day-to-day with him,” Taylor said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “What is today? Sunday? We practice on Wednesday, so I’m not going to go there yet. We’ll get him back on the field, see what he looks like.”

That paints Wednesday as a pretty telling day for the Bengals as they begin prep for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17. The week prior, the Bengals suggested Chase was day to day before he didn’t participate in any of the practices.

Should Chase even get a limited tag to start the week, it could be a sign he’s about to ramp up and play. So far, reports and otherwise have seemed to suggest there’s a possibility he’ll be able to go in Kansas City.

Chase suffered a shoulder injury that kept him out of last week’s loss to Pittsburgh.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire