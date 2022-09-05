Bengals move Jessie Bates to active roster

When safety Jessie Bates accepted his franchise tender and reported for duty, the Bengals received a roster exemption for the fifth-year safety. It has expired today, and Bates has returned to the active roster.

To make room for Bates, the Bengals waived cornerback Allan George. An undrafted free agent from Vanderbilt, the Bengals had signed George in May.

The Bengals also released tight end Thaddeus Moss from the practice squad. The son of Hall of Famer Randy Moss, Thaddeus arrived via waivers during the 2021 offseason. He spent most of the season on the practice squad.

Bates will receive $12.9 million this year, under the franchise tag. He’ll become a free agent in March, unless the Bengals sign him to a new deal or apply the second tag, at $15.48 million.

