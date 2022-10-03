Bengals move Drew Sample to IR as prep for Ravens starts

The Cincinnati Bengals started the march to “Sunday Night Football” against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 by moving tight end Drew Sample to injured reserve.

Cincinnati announced the move on Monday after Sample’s surgery.

A second-round product, Sample suffered the injury during the Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. At the time, reports said the injury would likely cost him the entire season.

With Sample out, the Bengals will lean on Mitchell Wilcox and waiver-wire claim Devin Asiasi, one of three adds on the wire at the end of training camp as teams cut down to 53 players. They also have Nick Bowers on the practice squad at the position.

