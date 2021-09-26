Ja’Marr Chase has gotten used to the size of an NFL football.

The rookie receiver had a big day in Pittsburgh, making four catches for 65 yards with a pair of touchdowns in Cincinnati’s 24-10 Week Three victory.

Chase got his first touchdown toward the end of the second quarter, running down the left sideline for a 34-yard score. Then he caught a second in the third quarter, a 9-yard pass in the back of the end zone.

But Cincinnati’s defense was strong in this game, picking off quarterback Ben Roethlisberger twice, sacking him four times, and hitting him a total of seven times.

Linebacker Logan Wilson had both of the Bengals’ interceptions.

After the Bengals stopped Roethlisberger’s fourth-and-10 pass to running back Najee Harris for -1 yards the Cincinnati 11 with just over two minutes in the contest, Bengals defenders waived goodbye to the crowd.

They didn’t draw a taunting penalty.

Roethlisberger ended the game 38-of-58 passing for 318 yards with a touchdown and the two interceptions. Harris had 14 carries for 40 yards, and led the team with 14 catches for 102 yards. Chase Claypool also had nine catches for 96 yards.

The 2-1 Bengals will take on the 0-3 Jaguars on Thursday night in Week Four.

The 1-2 Steelers will be on the road to face the Packers, who play the 49ers tonight on Sunday Night Football.

Bengals move to 2-1 with 24-10 victory over Steelers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk