Bengals get more good news, expected to have Joe Mixon vs. Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals sound like a team about to get Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon back just in time for a bout with the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Mixon “is trending in the direction” when it comes to his availability for the Week 13 clash with the Chiefs.

Mixon suffered the concussion and missed the second half of the Week 11 win over the Steelers, then missed the Week 12 win over the Tennessee Titans.

While playing in Mixon’s place, Samaje Perine has put on superb performances. The Bengals figure to proceed with a solid one-two punch at the position, especially with Mixon still working through concussion protocol as of Monday afternoon, per Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

This report followed one that suggested Chase will be good to go for the game against the Chiefs, too.

