Bengals mock draft roundup 2.0 before 2023 NFL draft
Mock drafts for the Cincinnati Bengals have taken an interesting turn late in the process before the real 2023 NFL draft starts on Thursday night.
Some mocks have the Bengals taking controversial prospects at positions such as tight end. Multiple have started to suggest the Bengals take a safety prospect despite the addition of Nick Scott in free agency next to first-rounder Dax Hill.
Still, a reminder that no mock is wrong. These are merely projections and for a team that has filled needs very well in free agency, the Bengals might be the hardest team in the draft to predict.
Here’s a look at one final roundup of mock drafts for the Bengals.
Mike Tannenbaum and Rick Spielman, The 33rd Team
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Round 1: S Brian Branch, Alabama
Quick Take: It’s always cool to see former GMs making picks. Getting the very best player at a position, even at safety, would be a win for the Bengals at the end of the round.
Jay Morrison, The Athletic
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Round 1: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson
Quick Take: The Bengals should run to the podium if Murphy is there, as everything about him looks like he was made in a lab for Lou Anarumo’s defense.
Pro Football Focus
(Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)
Round 1: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
Quick Take: It’s really, really hard to hate the idea of the Bengals moving up three spots to grab Bijan given the stunning upgrade he would be at running back.
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Round 1: OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
Quick Take: Getting a possible instant starter at right tackle would be nice for the long term, but also make things interesting with La’el Collins and Jonah Williams.
Charles Davis, NFL.com
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
Round 1: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Quick Take: The Bengals could trade down and maybe still get Gibbs, but it would be hard to complain about having that fifth-year option and his pass-catching threat.
Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Round 1: DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
Quick Take: Kancey is an A+ pick, a chance at a Geno Atkins-type impact from the inside.
Danny Kelly, The Ringer
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Round 1: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
Quick Take: Kincaid might be the closest thing to the receiving weapon threat the offense needs in this class.
Curt Popejoy, Draft Wire
Mar 2, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (DB06) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Round 1: S Brian Branch, Alabama
Round 2: TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
Quick Take: Fans might not like it, but Branch might be their best player available and would add some serious talent to the secondary.