Bengals mock draft roundup 2.0 before 2023 NFL draft

Mock drafts for the Cincinnati Bengals have taken an interesting turn late in the process before the real 2023 NFL draft starts on Thursday night.

Some mocks have the Bengals taking controversial prospects at positions such as tight end. Multiple have started to suggest the Bengals take a safety prospect despite the addition of Nick Scott in free agency next to first-rounder Dax Hill.

Still, a reminder that no mock is wrong. These are merely projections and for a team that has filled needs very well in free agency, the Bengals might be the hardest team in the draft to predict.

Here’s a look at one final roundup of mock drafts for the Bengals.

Mike Tannenbaum and Rick Spielman, The 33rd Team

The Pick(s):

Round 1: S Brian Branch, Alabama

Quick Take: It’s always cool to see former GMs making picks. Getting the very best player at a position, even at safety, would be a win for the Bengals at the end of the round.

Jay Morrison, The Athletic

The Pick(s):

Round 1: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson

Quick Take: The Bengals should run to the podium if Murphy is there, as everything about him looks like he was made in a lab for Lou Anarumo’s defense.

Pro Football Focus

The Pick(s):

Round 1: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Quick Take: It’s really, really hard to hate the idea of the Bengals moving up three spots to grab Bijan given the stunning upgrade he would be at running back.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

The Pick(s):

Round 1: OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

Quick Take: Getting a possible instant starter at right tackle would be nice for the long term, but also make things interesting with La’el Collins and Jonah Williams.

Charles Davis, NFL.com

The Pick(s):

Round 1: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Quick Take: The Bengals could trade down and maybe still get Gibbs, but it would be hard to complain about having that fifth-year option and his pass-catching threat.

Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated

The Pick(s):

Round 1: DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

Quick Take: Kancey is an A+ pick, a chance at a Geno Atkins-type impact from the inside.

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

The Pick(s):

Round 1: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Quick Take: Kincaid might be the closest thing to the receiving weapon threat the offense needs in this class.

Curt Popejoy, Draft Wire

The Pick(s):

Round 1: S Brian Branch, Alabama

Round 2: TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

Quick Take: Fans might not like it, but Branch might be their best player available and would add some serious talent to the secondary.

