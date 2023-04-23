Bengals met virtually with Ole Miss OL Nick Broeker
The Cincinnati Bengals had a Zoom meeting with Ole Miss OL Nick Broeker, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network.
Broeker is 6’3” 305 pounds, and started in three of his four years as a Rebel, getting time at both guard and tackle on the left side of the line.
In an interview with Melo, Broeker said that he feels he could be successful at any of the five positions on the line, though he feels like guard is the most natural spot for him.
Broeker is one of many offensive linemen the Bengals have met with before the draft, and with the uncertainty of their line they will likely be taking someone to give them depth when the time comes.
.@OleMissFB OL Nick Broeker has starting experience at LG + LT with 40+ appearances under his belt.
Recent Zooms include #Bills, #Raiders, #Bears, #Bengals, and #Titans. Met w/ #Giants the night before Pro Day.@NickBro3ker x @TheDraftNetwork https://t.co/gKpEMRjD7K
— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 22, 2023
