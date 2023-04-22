Bengals met virtually with Georgia OT Warren McClendon before draft

The Cincinnati Bengals met with Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon virtually before the 2023 NFL draft.

The Draft Network’s Justin Melo reported the Bengals were one of a handful of recent virtual meetings for the Bulldogs star, who won two national championships and started in the SEC for three seasons.

That resume alone will make McClendon attractive to the Bengals on draft day. But it doesn’t hurt that he’s a 6’4″, 304-pound tackle who has multi-position potential as a backup.

Given some of the line issues in Cincinnati, topped by a starter and long-term backup need at right tackle, McClendon makes a lot of sense as a target.

.@GeorgiaFootball OT Warren McClendon Jr. started 38 consecutive games & won 2 National Championships 🏆🏆 Recent Zooms include Patriots, Dolphins, Jags, Bills, NYJ, Broncos, Bengals, Seahawks, Raiders, Saints.@wcmcclendonjr x @TheDraftNetwork https://t.co/9Fs7iYBLIb — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire