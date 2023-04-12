Bengals met virtually with Boise St. OT John Ojukwu

The Cincinnati Bengals met virtually with Boise State OT John Ojukwu, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

Ojukwu is 6’6” and 309 pounds with solid power at the position for his size, but he doesn’t have very good range and would need some work adjusting to the NFL level of play.

Ojukwu projects to go in the late rounds if not an undrafted free agent, and OT has been a position the Bengals have had their eyes on with a little uncertainty on the right side of the line right now.

The NFL draft is just a little over two weeks away at this point, and the Bengals own all of their picks this year, so they have a lot of options of ways they could approach it. Offensive tackle is one of many positions they seem likely to add to.

#Bengals met virtually with @BroncoSportsFB OT John Ojukwu, per league source. Ojukwu is an intriguing prospect that scored an 8.73 RAS (@MathBomb) pic.twitter.com/seddtwPm0O — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire