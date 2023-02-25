Bengals met with Toledo DL Desjuan Johnson ahead of 2023 NFL draft

The Cincinnati Bengals have been busy prepping for the 2023 NFL draft and meeting with prospects at various events.

One of those prospects is Toledo defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson.

According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, the Bengals were one of the many teams to meet with Johnson during the Shrine Bowl.

That certainly fits with this coaching staff’s affinity for local prospects from good programs who boast plenty of experience. As a senior last year, Johnson tallied 16.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks over 14 games, earning First-Team All-MAC status.

The Bengals will be on the hunt for rotational pass-rushing help this offseason and Johnson is an obvious name to watch find the middle rounds or later.

