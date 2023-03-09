Bengals met with Tennessee OT Darnell Wright ahead of 2023 NFL draft

Another notable prospect meeting for the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of the 2023 NFL draft?

Try Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright, who had a meeting with the Bengals at the combine, according to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler.

Wright is a fun prospect to consider for the Bengals because of his versatility as a guy who has played tackle on both sides of the line. That’s very valuable for a team that lost both starting offensive tackles down the stretch last season.

One of those tackles, Jonah Williams, has just one year left on his deal. The other, La’el Collins, might not be back in time for Week 1 next season due to injury.

Wright, projected as a possible first-round pick, would be a viable now-and-later sort of draft pick for a team that still needs to shore up the overall talent level of the offensive line depth chart.

Long list of formal meetings for Tennessee OT Darnell Wright: • Falcons

• Broncos

• Bengals

• Raiders

• Cardinals

• Lions

• Colts

• Chiefs

• Jaguars

• Titans

• Ravens

• Commanders — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 6, 2023

