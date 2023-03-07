Bengals met with TE Tucker Kraft before 2023 NFL draft

The Cincinnati Bengals put in a ton of work on tight ends at the scouting combine and it figures to be something they attack multiple times this offseason.

One of the newer additions to the list of meetings is South Dakota State’s Tucker Kraft, who met formally with 15 teams including the Bengals, according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

While the Bengals have met with a ton of players at the position, Kraft feels especially notable because he’s a 6’5″ target projected for the mid-rounds who is very solid as a receiver and run-blocker. That sort of versatility to his game is something the Bengals might seek in the middle rounds no matter what happens with guys like Hayden Hurst and Drew Sample.

Given the Bengals might prioritize more important positions of need such as offensive tackle in the first round, Kraft is one of those names fans really need to memorize before the draft.

.@GoJacksFB TE Tucker Kraft was EXTREMELY popular at the Combine. Kraft met formally w/ 15 teams — Lions, Bengals, Dolphins, Cowboys, Patriots, Packers, Titans, Texans, Giants, Chargers, Browns, Bills, Raiders, Saints & Bucs, per league source. 4.69 40

10'2" Broad — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 7, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire