Bengals met with QB prospect ahead of 2021 NFL draft

The Cincinnati Bengals have put in hundreds of calls and overall contact with prospects ahead of the 2021 NFL draft.

That includes Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Eric Edholm, the Bengals are one of the notable teams that put in work with Ramsey recently.

Ramsey is actually a pretty interesting late-round target for the Bengals. After three years at Indiana, he joined Northwestern and last season led the team to the Big Ten title game. He didn’t put up eye-boggling stats in the process, but he’s a solid backup-type player who might carve out a long career for himself.

As of now, Cincinnati has Brandon Allen and Kyle Shurmur behind Joe Burrow, so some developmental depth makes this sort of pre-draft contact make sense.

