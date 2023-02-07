Bengals met with Oregon State OL Brandon Kipper

As expected, the Cincinnati Bengals have eyes on offensive line talent ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, the Bengals used The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl to meet with Oregon State offensive lineman Brandon Kipper.

Kipper is right in line with what the Bengals love to add to their program. He’s an experienced redshirt senior from a bigger school who is extremely versatile having played right tackle and right guard for much of his career.

While Kipper probably isn’t going to go in the early rounds, he’s right in line with what most expected for the Bengals in the upcoming draft. They need better depth behind Alex Cappa at right guard after Max Scharping’s brutal playoff showing and a potential outright replacement for La’el Collins at right tackle, never mind better depth.

In other words, keep an eye on Kipper and prospects just like him during the draft process.

.@BeaverFootball OL Brandon Kipper had an excellent week at the @NFLPABowl. A versatile OL that can play both guard and tackle, Kipper met with 22 teams, per source. That list includes the #Commanders, #Jets, #Bengals, #Falcons, #Steelers and #Lions. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 6, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire