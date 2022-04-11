Bengals met with notable TE prospect ahead of 2022 NFL draft

The Cincinnati Bengals have made a point to put in plenty or work on the tight end position ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

Isaiah Likely out of Coastal Carolina is the latest example. According to Sports Illustrated’s Ryan Roberts, the Bengals met with him at the scouting combine.

Likely is a developmental type of weapon for the offense who could use a few years of development, as noted by NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein:

“He lacks a prototypical tight end frame and is an inconsistent blocker, but he runs well and filled up his career stat sheet with big plays. It could take Likely a year or two to find his footing against stronger, faster coverage, but he has the tools to uncover against NFL coverage as an “F” tight end.”

Likely, who caught 12 touchdowns last year while averaging north of 15 yards per catch, would be an ideal long-term fit for the Bengals. They’ll start Hayden Hurst ahead of Drew Sample after C.J. Uzomah surprised them by picking the Jets in free agency.

