Bengals met with Marshall OL before 2024 NFL draft

The Cincinnati Bengals have just a couple more days to evaluate players they want to take in the 2024 NFL draft, and they met with another offensive lineman.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Bengals met virtually with Dalton Tucker, a 6-7, 319 pound offensive lineman from Marshall University.

Tucker started every game in his final two seasons with the Thundering Herd and was at guard, so if the Bengals were to take him in the draft he would be a depth piece for their line.

He had a very good performance at his pro day, showing off his athleticism with a 34-inch vertical and a 9-foot-4 broad jump and would be a name called later in the draft if he is taken.

