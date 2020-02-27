Bengals met with Joe Burrow Wednesday

Quarterback Joe Burrow put speculation to rest this week when he said he will play for the Bengals if they draft him with the first overall pick and one of the steps necessary to make that happen took place in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Burrow met with a group that included team owner Mike Brown, head coach Zac Taylor, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and others for an 18-minute interview at the Scouting Combine. Callahan said he thinks Burrow would make a smooth transition to the team’s offense and noted the thing that impresses him the most about the potential first overall pick.

“Either they have the feel or they don’t and Joe’s got it in spades. A great natural feel in the pocket,” Callahan said, via the team’s website. “Guys I’ve been around, some have really great feel, some have OK feel. There are some things you can do to get better. You can drill it. But really, at the end of the day, it’s such a feel–based thing for quarterbacks. The guys that are the best at it keep their eyes downfield. They move and slide while getting the ball to different receivers. Those are the guys you can’t teach that.”

Callahan said he also thinks quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are worthy of being top picks in this year’s draft, but the feeling at the moment is that Burrow is the apple of the Bengals’ eye.