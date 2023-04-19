Bengals met with Iowa TE Sam LaPorta before 2023 NFL draft

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta is one of the names often mentioned for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 NFL draft.

It’s not too surprising to find out, then, that the Bengals have done their due diligence on this front, too.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Bengals were one of the teams to hold a virtual meeting with LaPorta before the draft.

LaPorta, 6’3″ and 245 pounds, didn’t pop off the stat sheet at Iowa, but his limited film and projected upside certainly do. He remains one of those super interesting options for the team outside of the first round if they decide to go elsewhere, which could be what they end up doing given the miserable track record of first-round tight ends.

