Bengals met with Georgia CB Kelee Ringo ahead of 2023 NFL draft

A few mock drafts have had the Cincinnati Bengals taking Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo in the first round.

It’s not a controversial pick by any means, given the team’s need at the spot and Ringo as a prospect, but it’s certainly not as popular as the Bengals taking a tight end or offensive lineman.

But maybe the idea has some wheels.

According to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler, the Bengals had a formal meeting with Ringo at the scouting combine.

This doesn’t make Ringo and the Bengals a guaranteed thing. But he’s got first-round traits, the possible versatility to move around to spots like safety and fun upside after only being a two-year starter.

Plus, the Bengals have the need considering depth was an issue last season, Chidobe Awuzie continues to rehab and Eli Apple is a free agent.

Cornerback in the first round could indeed be on the menu again for the Bengals.

Long list of formal meetings for Georgia CB Kelee Ringo: • Steelers

• Cowboys

• Colts

• Eagles

• Packers

• Seahawks

• Vikings

• Ravens

• Bucs

• Titans

• Dolphins

• Bengals

• Giants

• Jaguars — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 7, 2023

More Latest News!

Bengals met with Tennessee OT Darnell Wright ahead of 2023 NFL draft Bengals will host Top 30 visit with Ohio State OL Dawand Jones ESPN says Bengals' best free-agency fit is OL Ben Powers

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire