Bengals met with East Carolina RB Keaton Mitchell before NFL draft

More and more buzz continues to link the Cincinnati Bengals to running back prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

The latest is Keaton Mitchell out of East Carolina, with Justin Melo of the Draft Network noting that the Pirates star has met with the Bengals recently.

Mitchell ran for 1,452 yards and 14 touchdowns last year on a 7.2 average, catching 27 passes.

While Mitchell’s size (5’8″ and 180 pounds) is a knock to his draft stock, the verticality and big-time athleticism suggest he can be a productive rotational back in the pros.

Written another way, that’s the ideal draft fit for the Bengals in the mid-rounds. They need to replace Samaje Perine and potentially Joe Mixon, too.

Mitchell is one of a few running backs the Bengals have met with before the draft, with the Ezekiel Elliott situation still hanging in the background too.

.@ECUPiratesFB RB Keaton Mitchell ran a blazing 4.37 40 and leaped a 10-ft-6 broad. Mitchell's stock is on the rise. Mitchell recently met w. Broncos, Giants, Packers, Bengals, Seahawks, Lions. Falcons Local Day 4/14.@_KeatonMitchell x @TheDraftNetworkhttps://t.co/Limig6Pil0 — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 7, 2023

More Latest News!

Bengals, Joe Burrow don't make Cam Newton's list of destinations Bengals' Joe Mixon re-charged in aggravated menacing case Bengals drafting RB in 2023 NFL draft has fans split

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire