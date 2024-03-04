Bengals met with Alabama OL JC Latham at scouting combine

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking ahead to the NFL draft with the scouting combine over, but they are starting to get a better idea of who might be someone they could take with their pick at No. 18.

Over the weekend, Alabama right tackle JC Latham said he has met with the Bengals, which would make sense for them in the first round since Jonah Williams is a free agent this offseason and could be looking for a new home so he can go back to the position he moved from on the left side of the line.

“It would be an amazing experience playing with that team,” Latham said at the combine, according to TWSN’s Daniel Alameda. “They’re a Super Bowl-caliber team. They were a play away from winning. It would mean the world if I was drafted by them.”

There are other positions the Bengals need to improve at through the draft as well, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if they make protecting Joe Burrow their biggest priority after missing the playoffs after he missed most of the second half of the season with an injury.

