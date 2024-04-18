Bengals meeting with Dominican basketball player before draft

The Cincinnati Bengals are leaving no stone unturned before the NFL draft next weekend.

Now they have a pre-draft visit with a basketball player from the Dominican Republic who has never played a single game of football in his life at any level of the game.

Bayron Matos, who is 6-7 and 313 pounds, moved to the United States at 16 years old to play basketball and ended up at New Mexico before transferring to South Florida, playing in 48 basketball games.

He walked on to the South Florida football team for the 2022 season but never got any action.

He participated in the NFL’s International Player Pathway program, where NFL teams were impressed enough with him that there was talk that he might actually be drafted due to his size and athleticism.

Former college basketball player Bayron Matos, who has never played in a football game, has a pre-draft visit today with the #Bengals. Eleven other teams have sent OL coaches to work out Matos, who stands 6-7, 313 with 35 1/4-inch arms. A potential sleeper. pic.twitter.com/WA6COZG5Kj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 16, 2024

